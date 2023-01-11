Free Supercar Week event Sunday along West Palm Beach waterfront

The 13th annual Supercar Weekis filled with car enthusiast events in the Palm Beaches, culminating at the grand finale on Jan. 15 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"We'll have about 1,000 cars, music, entertainment, trips, bike guys, offshore power boats, special sections through things like electric vehicles. We have a Green Street area, a Muscle Beach area for muscle cars. The main attraction is usually these incredible imported, exotic hypercars, supercars — the Ferraris, the Lamborghinis, the Aston Martin. It's incredible," said Neil London, the president of Supercar Week, Inc.

The free family friendly event will be held in the same footprint as SunFest and the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

Scripps Only Content 2023