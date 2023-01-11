Missing 6-year-old girl found, taken to hospital, PBSO says

A missing 6-year-old girl on the autism spectrum was taken to a hospital during a search by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office that involved several cruisers and a helicopter.

Teri Barbera, a spokeswoman for PBSO, told WPTV that Aleenah Fenelus was found about two hours after she was last seen at 7:15 p.m. near 3642 Timberline Drive, north of Summit Boulevard in a townhouse complex. The area is south of Trump International Golf Course near West Palm Beach.

"We need your help. Please check your yard, complex and vehicle," the PBSO said in a neighborhood alert.

The message said she was in need of "medical attention."

Her mother, Farah, told WPTV the child has a peanut allergy and is non-verbal.

"It was bath time," the mother said. "I went to get her PJs. By the time I put her PJs on the bed, she vanished. I looked all over the house. She wasn't there. So I checked the back and I noticed she pushed the door open and left the house."

Aleenah hadn't done this before, she said.

Scripps Only Content 2023