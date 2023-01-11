Man critically injured in deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A suspect has been critically injured after a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach.

The shooting occurred late Tuesday in the 600 block of Briny Avenue.

Broward Sheriff's Office spokesman Carey Codd said deputies were called to a crime in progress.

Codd said when deputies arrived, a man attacked one of them and displayed a gun, prompting them to open fire.

The man was wounded and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

Codd said the suspect was in critical condition Wednesday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

