Seminoles launch Heisman campaign for ex-Benjamin star

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (13) is congratulated by offensive lineman Maurice Smith (53) after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Florida State isn't wasting any time putting the nation on notice about its star quarterback.

The school has unveiled a website promoting Jordan Travis as a Heisman Trophy candidate for 2023.

JTravForHeisman.com features news articles, statistics, video highlights and a photo gallery touting the West Palm Beach native as one of the nation's best players entering the 2023 season.

The website, which will be updated throughout the year, debuted one day after the Georgia Bulldogs trounced TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Travis, who transferred to Florida State from Louisville in 2019, is one of only four active players with at least 5,500 career passing yards and at least 1,700 career rushing yards. He's the only active player in the country to score at least seven rushing touchdowns in three straight seasons.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis runs on a keeper during the fourth quarter against Florida on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State won 45-38.

The Benjamin School graduate's 1,734 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns are Florida State records by a quarterback.

Travis announced Dec. 5 that he was returning to school for his final season of college eligibility in 2023.

Florida State finished No. 11 in the final Associated Press top 25 poll of the 2022 season. The Seminoles ended the season on a six-game winning streak, including a 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl, to win 10 games for the first time since 2016.

Travis started all 13 games for the Seminoles for the first time in his career.

Three former Florida State quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy – Charlie Ward in 1993, Chris Weinke in 2000 and Jameis Winston in 2013.

Florida State launched a similar Heisman campaign for quarterback Christian Ponder in 2010. Auburn quarterback Cam Newton went on to win the award that year. Ponder didn't finish among the top 10 in Heisman voting.

