Study: Short-term rentals, HOA rules contributing to high rents

New research from Florida Atlantic University indicates thatan abundance of short-term vacation rentals and restrictions from homeowner and condominium associations are contributing to Florida's rental crisis.

Ken H. Johnson, a real estate economist and Florida Atlantic University's associate dean of graduate programs, said rentals listed on Airbnb and similar websites keep units out of an already-depleted housing stock.

Many HOAs across the state also limit owners from renting their units during the first year or ban renting altogether, contributing to the housing crisis.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

"Both of these take away units that could be rented to the public, and it's the shortage of available units that drives rental rates higher," Johnson said in a written statement. "While developers and local governments clearly need to build more units, that’s not the only solution to this problem."

The latest research found that while rent prices are easing in much of the country, Florida is still home to nine of the 21 most overpriced markets in the U.S.

Cape Coral-Fort Myers renters lead the nation in paying 18.05% above the long-term leasing trend.

Multiple other cities in Florida, including Miami, North Port, Tampa, Orlando, Deltona-Daytona Beach, Palm Bay-Melbourne, Jacksonville, Lakeland, also have some of the nation's highest rental costs.

The average rental premium paid in the U.S. is 7.40%.

"As a state, we need to realize that the current rental crisis is hurting our economic growth potential and making it increasingly difficult for service workers to live within reasonable distances of their jobs," Johnson said.

Given steep rental increases in the past two years, owners of short-term rentals may find greater returns in converting their properties to long-term rentals, according to Johnson.

He added that HOA boards choosing to relax or eliminate rental restrictions would increase property values for their residents.

Scripps Only Content 2023