Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.

Gardy Strague was booked into the main Palm Beach County jail Tuesday. He has been identified as the teenage suspect in the shooting death of Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, of Lantana, a spokesman for the Palm Beach County state attorney's office told WPTV.

Castaneda was found shot to death Dec. 21 near 120th Avenue and 75th Lane North near Loxahatchee. The Lake Worth High School student had been missing for several days before his body was discovered.

Online jail records show that Strague is charged with second-degree murder, armed robbery and discharging a weapon into a dwelling, vehicle or aircraft.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

