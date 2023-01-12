3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs

Three men are dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood, the city's police department said Wednesday night.

At about 6:30 p.m., two men were found shot in a car and another dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about a block away on the side of Almar Road, just north of Lake Worth Road and east of Military Trail, police said in a media briefing.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue paramedics were dispatched to the area for reports of a traffic crash and shooting. Paramedics told WPTV two patients were taken by ambulance to a nearby trauma center. They later were declared dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the three men.

No neighbors in the area were hurt.

"It's extremely dangerous, scary for the families that live here," Palm Springs spokesman Jake Ruiz said. "So it is very important that anybody who has any information to please share it with us so we can get to the bottom of this and anybody else who's involved. We can determine who that is and bring to justice."

The area was blocked off for several hours because there were two crime scenes.

