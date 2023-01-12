Kids to dress as superheroes and princess at Family Fun Day on Saturday

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Schoolhouse Children’s Museum is hosting Family Fun Day this Saturday in Boynton Beach. It's an event jam-packed with activities for kids who will be dressing up as a first responder, superhero, or a princess.

"It's a really fun day. It is a fundraiser for the museum. We have crafts activities, stage entertainment an obstacle course and a giant slide. Lots and lots of fun," said Suzanne Ross, the Schoolhouse Museum's executive director.

While supplies last, kids can decorate crowns, capes, and superhero shields. Kids will be able to interact with first responders.

"They can climb on a fire truck. They can climb in a police Hummer, they can meet the real local superheroes," Ross said.

Free admission includes:

  1. Princess and Superhero Costume Parade
  2. Music by Digital Vibez
  3. Character Parade
  4. Music
  5. Meet and Greet with Local Heroes (Police, Firefighters and Military)
  6. Face painting
  7. Magician
  8. Dance Performance
  9. Obstacle Course
  10. Free Capes, Shields or Crowns (while supplies last)

Information:

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Centennial Park & Amphitheater
120 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Detectives: Teen suspect shot 17-year-old 5 times in car before dumping body

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the...
Miami-Dade County wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Universal announces plan to build new family theme park in Texas
Woman accused of stabbing sibling in parking lot at gas station