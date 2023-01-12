Kids to dress as superheroes and princess at Family Fun Day on Saturday

The Schoolhouse Children’s Museum is hosting Family Fun Day this Saturday in Boynton Beach. It's an event jam-packed with activities for kids who will be dressing up as a first responder, superhero, or a princess.

"It's a really fun day. It is a fundraiser for the museum. We have crafts activities, stage entertainment an obstacle course and a giant slide. Lots and lots of fun," said Suzanne Ross, the Schoolhouse Museum's executive director.

While supplies last, kids can decorate crowns, capes, and superhero shields. Kids will be able to interact with first responders.

"They can climb on a fire truck. They can climb in a police Hummer, they can meet the real local superheroes," Ross said.

Free admission includes:

Princess and Superhero Costume Parade Music by Digital Vibez Character Parade Music Meet and Greet with Local Heroes (Police, Firefighters and Military) Face painting Magician Dance Performance Obstacle Course Free Capes, Shields or Crowns (while supplies last)

Information:

Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Centennial Park & Amphitheater

120 E Ocean Ave, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

