New development coming to West Palm Beach's Northwood Village

After more than two decades of planning, empty fields in Northwood Village are slated to receive a major transformation. The 4.6 acres of land, formerly known as the "Anchor Site," which is wedged between 23rd and 25th streets in the city's north end, will soon be home to the District at Northwood.

"This project is a step forward for this community as well as for the entire north end," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said Thursday at a groundbreaking ceremony. "This is just a vacant piece of land. Now it's going to be activated. It's going to be a center for culture, dining and entertainment."

Asia Taylor, who lives in the Pleasant City neighborhood, just five blocks from the development, attended the ceremony.

"I love where we're going today," Taylor said. "Some more places for us to go, some more economic opportunities. I'm really hoping that it's bringing more jobs to the area."

Renderings offer a peek into the future development of the site, which the city of West Palm Beach's Community Redevelopment Agency said includes three separate buildings, more than 63,000 square feet of commercial space, a grocery store, more than 12,000 square feet of public open space, 580 parking spaces and 382 rental units.

The mixed residential-commercial District at Northwood development would be built between 23rd and 25th streets in the north end of West Palm Beach.

The CRA said 10%, or 38 of the 382 units, shall be rented below market rate, by 10%, to police officers, firefighters, teachers and medical technicians for five years.

"We're also hoping that this particular project will spur other development in the area, which will also include more affordable housing," James said.

"Within a mile here, we actually do need more affordable housing, versus work-force housing," Taylor said.

The District at Northwood, which is estimated to be completed by 2025, is a short walk from Currie Park, which is slated to be transformed into a world-class waterfront venue and destination and could carry a price tag of up to $38 million.

