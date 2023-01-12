NFL chooses neutral site for potential Bills-Chiefs AFC Championship

The NFL has chosen the site for a potential AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta would host the Jan. 29 title game, the NFL announced Thursday.

Atlanta would only host the game if Buffalo and Kansas City advance. All other potential AFC title games would take place at the home stadium of the higher-seeded team.

NFL owners approved a special resolution last week after the Jan. 2 "Monday Night Football" game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was canceled after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.

A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the second half of a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won 30-17.

Because of the cancellation, the Bills and Bengals played one less game than the rest of the NFL teams.

Had Buffalo and Kansas City played the same number of games, both could have been the No. 1 seed in the AFC and hosted the title game.

The NFL playoffs begin Saturday. The Chiefs have a bye and the Bills will host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

"We are heartened by the continued improvement and progress of Damar Hamlin in his recovery, and Damar and his family remain top of mind for the entire NFL community," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. "We are also grateful to Arthur Blank and the Atlanta Falcons for agreeing to host the AFC Championship game in Atlanta should the Bills and Chiefs advance. We thank both of those clubs for their assistance in the planning process. We know, if necessary, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will provide a world class atmosphere for the competing teams, our fans and partners."

Ticket information will be announced later.

Hamlin has been discharged from a Buffalo hospital and continues to recover at home.

Scripps Only Content 2023