Teen in critical condition after shooting at Okeechobee County home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
An investigation is underway in Okeechobee County after a teen was shot at a home Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies and members of the Okeechobee County Fire Rescue responded to the 6000 block of Northeast 120th Street, also known as Dark Hammock Road, about a shooting that occurred at a residence.

Investigations said family members took the gunshot victim, a 13-year-old boy, into their vehicle and started heading toward town, meeting fire rescue personnel a short distance away.

Preparations were then made for a medical helicopter to take the victim to St. Mary's Medical in West Palm Beach.

The teen is currently hospitalized in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators are still looking into the incident but said there were no "outstanding suspects" in the case.

