Three men dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs

Three men are dead after a shooting in a Palm Springs neighborhood, the city's police department said Wednesday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., two were found shot in a car and another dead with what appeared to be gunshot wounds about a block away the side of Almar Road just north of Lake Worth Road and east of Military Trail, police said in a media briefing.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the area for reports of a traffic crash and shooting. PBFR told WPTV two patients were transported as trauma alerts by ground to a local trauma center. They later were declared dead from gunshot wounds.

Police says the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between the three men.

No neighbors, including young children, in the area were hurt.

"It's extremely dangerous, scary for the families that live here," Palm Springs spokesman Jake Ruiz said. "So it is very important that anybody who has any information to please share it with us so we can get to the bottom of this and anybody else who's involved. We can determine who that is and bring to justice."

The area will be blocked off for several hours because it is a crime scene.

Scripps Only Content 2023