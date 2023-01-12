3 suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were inside a black BMW that was believed to have been used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.

Police officers located the BMW in Boynton Beach just after 4:30 p.m.

They initially unsuccessfully stopped the vehicle, leading an officer on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at North Military Trail and Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.

All three suspects left the BMW and attempted to flee, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 may be spreading in Florida
Check-washing fraud leaves Boca Raton business owner out $20,000
Missing 6-year-old girl with autism pronounced dead, body found in water
Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Detectives: Teen suspect shot 17-year-old 5 times in car before dumping body

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, the FTX logo is seen on the roof of the FTX Arena, where the...
Miami-Dade County wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena
Work underway on land for Treasure Coast Agriplex, Martin County Fair
Universal announces plan to build new family theme park in Texas
Woman accused of stabbing sibling in parking lot at gas station
Florida ranks third in U.S. in human trafficking cases