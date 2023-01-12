3 suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were inside a black BMW that was believed to have been used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.

Police officers located the BMW in Boynton Beach just after 4:30 p.m.

They initially unsuccessfully stopped the vehicle, leading an officer on a chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at North Military Trail and Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.

All three suspects left the BMW and attempted to flee, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended.

