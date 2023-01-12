Three suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were inside a black BMW that was reportedly used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.

Boynton officers located the BMW in Boynton Beach just after 4:30 p.m.

They initially unsuccessfully stopped the vehicle, leading an officer on a car chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at North Military Trail and Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.

All three suspects left the BMW and attempted to flee, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended.

They were turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for charging and processing.

