Three suspects in custody after car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Three suspects were taken into custody after a car chase from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspects were inside a black BMW that was reportedly used earlier in the day in numerous armed robberies of U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Boynton Beach police said in a news release.

Boynton officers located the BMW in Boynton Beach just after 4:30 p.m.

They initially unsuccessfully stopped the vehicle, leading an officer on a car chase that ended in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant at North Military Trail and Town Center Circle in Boca Raton.

All three suspects left the BMW and attempted to flee, police said. After a brief foot pursuit, they were apprehended.

They were turned over to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office for charging and processing.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Singer Flo Rida a gestures during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball Eastern...
Flo Rida sues Boca Raton-based energy drink maker
Former bridge tender reaches plea deal in woman’s death
Police: Man robbed at gunpoint while walking dog
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Amazon is introducing a Ring camera for your car.
Amazon launching Ring car camera for vehicles

Latest News

Florida teachers move to block DeSantis questions on CRT
'This can happen to anybody': 6-year-old with autism dies after found in lake
Auto academy puts Palm Beach County students on fast track to careers
Florida lawmakers say to 'stay tuned' for possible election reform in 2023