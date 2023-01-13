3 tractor trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A deadly crash involving three tractor trailers has shut down all southbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike in Martin County on Friday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the wreck happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 133, south of Becker Road in the Palm City area.

Martin County Fire Rescue said each semi truck rear-ended the one in front of it.

One driver was trapped and died at the scene. The FHP estimates the Turnpike will be shut down for five to six hours.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed three tractor trailers smashed up and damaged, along with multiple emergency vehicles at the scene.

WATCH: Report from WPTV Chopper 5

Drivers heading south from Port St. Lucie are advised to take Interstate 95 as an alternate route.

