7 deaths reported after severe storms sweep through the South

A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Selma, Ala. A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama on Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama.

The Associated Press reported that seven people were killed in Thursday's storms, which included six fatalities in Autauga County, Alabama.

Nearly 40 miles northeast of Selma, Autauga County officials reported that somewhere between 40 to 50 homes were damaged at different severity by storms that ripped across that part of Alabama.

Officials reported that emergency crews were out cutting through trees looking for anyone injured and trapped.

Selma Mayor James Perkins said thankfully no fatalities were immediately reported, and a city curfew was put in place, according to the AP.

Parts of neighboring Georgia were under tornado warnings as strong storms moved across the Southeast.

"Seek shelter now," the National Weather Weather Service warned people in Griffin on Thursday afternoon.

By that time, Tornadoes had already been reported in Alabama on Thursday, with injures and damage.

In Selma, Alabama officials asked residents to stay off roadways as emergency crews assessed damage.

The storms were expected to continue rolling through the region into Thursday evening.

"These storms are producing damaging winds up to 70 MPH and large hail," the National Weather Service warned. The agency warned people to seek shelter amid frequent lightning strikes.

In Alabama's northern city of Huntsville, morning storms destroyed buildings and brought down power lines in the city famous for hosting NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. Multiple injuries were reported there.

