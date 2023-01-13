Cold weather shelters available with chilly weekend ahead

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A few counties on the Treasure Coast announced they will open warming shelters this weekend as a cold front brings much cooler weather to Florida.

Low temperatures on Saturday morning are forecast to be in the low 40s with a wind chill in the low 30s.

High temperatures will struggle to hit 60 degrees in many places Saturday.

A wind chill advisory is in effect for the entire Treasure Coast and Okeechobee County from midnight until 10 a.m. Saturday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Okeechobee County Warming Shelter

Okeechobee County will provide a warming center during the overnight hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The warming center will be located at RiteLife at 202 Northeast Second Street, Suite 5 in Okeechobee starting at 5:30 p.m. each evening. The shelter will remain open until safe temperatures are reported the next morning. The center may close for the night if no one arrives by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

For everyone's safety, no weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

For more information, contact Barbara at RiteLife by calling 561-503-1323.

St. Lucie County Warming Center

In the Image of Christ will be operating an emergency cold weather shelter this weekend at the Percy Peek Gym located at 2902 Ave. D in Fort Pierce.

The shelter will be open Friday at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday at 10 a.m.

