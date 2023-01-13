New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Finding affordable housing is a constant struggle for many residents in South Florida.

More than 200 new apartments designated for workforce housing started taking applications for leasing this week in Palm Beach County.

The Resia Pine Ridge development is located along Southern Boulevard near Jog Road.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Priced Out of Paradise

"These are a welcome addition to have them in the area," Palm Beach County Mayor Greg Weiss said.

Palm Beach County Mayor Greg Weiss discusses the importance of workforce housing and how the new units will help with the county's problem.

Workforce housing is designed to make rents affordable for those earning a certain percentage of the area's median income.

On the Pine Ride website, one-bedroom apartments are listed at just over $1,700 a month for those who qualify.

That figure is considerably less than the current average rent in the West Palm area of over $2,700 a month for a one-bedroom, according to Rent.com.

"This is something that's been a priority of ours for quite a while," Weiss said referring to the soaring costs of rents in the county.

