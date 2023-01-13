South Florida Fair opens Friday with dinosaur theme

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 111th South Florida Fair opens Friday with a dinosaur theme called Dino-Myte.

In addition, rules for minors that were put in place the last week of last year’s fair are returning. On Friday and Saturday nights after 8 p.m., anyone 17 or younger has to be accompanied by an adult and buy a ride wristband for $40 at the gate.

"What happens is that at 10 o'clock, the buildings close and a lot of, most of our entertainment shows are finished. So really the thing to do at the fair on a Friday and Saturday night after that time is ride the rides. So we're just making sure that when people are coming in through the gates, that's the reason they're coming is to ride the rides. So we're taking care of it at the front entrance," said Vicki Chouris, the president and CEO of the South Florida Fair.

The idea is to deter large groups of teenagers from forming, which fair organizers said can be chaotic at times.

"One mom in our newsroom had a question. If she dropped off her kids at 6 p.m., what happens at 8 p.m." WPTV Shining A Light reporter T.A. Walker asked Chouris.

"Nothing. They're here, they're in, they're enjoying the fair. They've probably done a lot of the things already, you know, so that it's fine. That is absolutely fine," Chouris answered.

"So then how are you going to enforce minors after eight o'clock? Who are you checking IDs? How's that going to work?" Walker asked.

"The adult must show an ID to prove, obviously, if it's questionable that they are over 18 years of age. And that'll happen at the front gates as well," Chouris answered.

"So if they're already in the fair and they're under 18, they're good to go?" Walker asked.

"They're good to go. Yes, yes," Chouris answered.

The chaperones do not have to follow the minors around, and if the minor is already inside the venue before 8 p.m., they are OK to stay inside the fair.

The fair said last year's attendance was at 300,000 and they expect to top that number this year.

For more information about the South Florida Fair,click here.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son’s overdose death
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

Latest News

FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. The...
UFO reports rise to 510, not aliens but still a threat to US
A damaged structure and debris are seen in the aftermath of severe weather, Thursday, Jan. 12,...
7 deaths reported after severe storms sweep through the South
3 tractor trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
A car salesman works the telephone while searching through inventory at the certified used car...
Some popular used cars are no longer affordable to average buyers