Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike

A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened just after 7 a.m. at mile marker 178.

Investigators said a 2017 Ferrari California, driven by a 54-year-old Wellington man, was traveling northbound in the outside lane of the Turnpike.

At the same time, a 2020 Black Ford Expedition, driven by a 68-year-old man from Miami Gardens, was also traveling northbound in the inside lane. There were also three passengers in the Expedition, a 72-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy

FHP said for an unknown reason, the Ferrari veered onto the inside travel lane, hitting the Expedition.

After the collision, the Ferrari continued to travel north.

The Ferrari then collided with the guardrail twice and crossed all of the northbound lanes, investigators said. The vehicle also smashed into a cable barrier on the outside shoulder of the road and also hit a tree.

The Wellington man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene by Indian River County Fire Rescue personnel. There were no passengers in the Ferrari.

The driver of the Expedition and his three passengers were not hurt.

Scripps Only Content 2023