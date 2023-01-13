Westward Elementary School evacuated after reports of fire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:05 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Westward Elementary School in West Palm Beach was evacuated Friday morning following reports of a fire.

Aerial video from WPTV Chopper 5 showed dozens of students and staff members standing under a covered walkway outside the school, located at 1101 Golf Avenue, along with more sitting along a fence line on campus.

West Palm Beach firefighters could be seen using a ladder truck to reach the roof of the school.

In addition, workers were spotted laying large white boards on portions of the roof.

No other details have been released.

