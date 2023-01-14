Advice on protecting your plants from cold weather

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 40s this weekend as a strong cold front moves through Florida.

The chilly forecast has people working to protect their plants.

Employees at Pinder's Nursery in Martin County said the rain earlier in the day will actually keep the roots warm, giving them some protection.

RELATED: Cold weather shelters to open as chilly temperatures arrive in Florida

You are advised to bring your potted plants indoors, if possible, and monitor your outdoor plants for the next few days for cold damage.

"Look for browning leaves, look for damaged flowers falling off, leaves drooping," said Dara Glagola, the lead trainer at Pinder's Nursery. "Once you notice all of that go, ahead and give it a little drink after the frost is already gone and the cold and don't fertilize until you notice a whole new growth coming in from the bottom."

If you can't bring your plants inside, you can cover them with frost cloth, weed cloth, a bedsheet or a beach towel.

Also, avoid using plastic as a cover because it tends to make the plants colder.

Tomato and tropical plants are the most susceptible to cold weather.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
3 dead after shooting along road in Palm Springs
Broward County parents arrested in 1-year-old son’s overdose death

Latest News

New workforce housing units coming to Palm Beach County
What training is involved for school employees to carry guns?
Judge denies attempt to dismiss lawsuit challenging Florida's migrant flights
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike