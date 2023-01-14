Advice on protecting your plants from cold weather

Temperatures will plunge into the 30s and 40s this weekend as a strong cold front moves through Florida.

The chilly forecast has people working to protect their plants.

Employees at Pinder's Nursery in Martin County said the rain earlier in the day will actually keep the roots warm, giving them some protection.

You are advised to bring your potted plants indoors, if possible, and monitor your outdoor plants for the next few days for cold damage.

"Look for browning leaves, look for damaged flowers falling off, leaves drooping," said Dara Glagola, the lead trainer at Pinder's Nursery. "Once you notice all of that go, ahead and give it a little drink after the frost is already gone and the cold and don't fertilize until you notice a whole new growth coming in from the bottom."

If you can't bring your plants inside, you can cover them with frost cloth, weed cloth, a bedsheet or a beach towel.

Also, avoid using plastic as a cover because it tends to make the plants colder.

Tomato and tropical plants are the most susceptible to cold weather.

