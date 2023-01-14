Coast Guard assists 4 on tugboat on Lake Okeechobee

Four people are safe after the United States Coast Guard pumped water from their tugboat early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at around 2:45 a.m. after a commercial tugboat reportedly was taking on water, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to the area of 5000 Canal St N near Lake Okeechobee at around 3:26 a.m. to assist Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in case medical attention was needed.

USCG deployed dewatering pumps to remove the water from the boat and get the flooding under control. The four people on the tugboat were able to get to safety on their own.

No on was injured and no one needed medical attention or transport.

