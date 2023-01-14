MLK community parade returns to Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The city of Riviera Beach commemorated the life and historic accomplishments of Dr. Martin Luther King. Jr during a parade on Saturday.

The celebration was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Blue Heron Boulevard. Last year's event was canceled due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The parade included marching bands from numerous schools and universities, community leaders, law enforcement and first responders from various agencies, in addition to activities for families to enjoy.

Traffic was closed to drivers along Congress Avenue from Canopy Lane to 13th Street, and Blue Heron Boulevard from Garden Road to President Barack Obama Highway .

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Judge denies attempt to dismiss lawsuit challenging Florida's migrant flights
2 Palm Beach Central HS students killed in Palm Springs shooting
3 tractor-trailers involved in deadly Turnpike crash in Martin County
Treasure Coast food truck forced to close following fire

Latest News

Driver in fatal hit-and-run treated at methadone clinic minutes before crash
Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to the Bahamas
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over Cleveland Hopkins Airport Thursday, July 23, 2009. (AP...
Coast Guard assists 4 on tugboat on Lake Okeechobee
House fire in West Palm Beach under investigation