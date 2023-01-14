Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescues 17 migrants on its way to the Bahamas

A Royal Caribbean cruise ship rescued 17 migrants at sea Saturday morning.

Liberty of the Seas departed from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale and was headed to CocoCay, Royal Caribbean's private island in the Bahamas, when the captain spotted the migrants in a small boat.

Royal Caribbean released the following statement to WPTV:

"While enroute to The Bahamas, Liberty of the Seas encountered a small vessel adrift and in need of assistance. The ship's crew immediately launched a rescue operation, safely bringing 17 people onboard. The crew is actively giving them medical attention, and working with the United States Coast Guard."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

Scripps Only Content 2023