State's high school graduation rate down in year but higher than pre-pandemic

Florida public high school graduation rates decreased by 2.8 percentage points in one year though it is up 0.4% percentage point from the pre-pandemic rates and has increased significantly over the past 18 years.

The statewide average was 87.3% in the 2021-22 school year compared with 90.1% in 2020-21 and 59.2% in 2003-04, according to data released Friday by the Department of Education. The rate in 2018-19 was 86.9%,which is the last year the statewide standardized assessment requirements for graduation were in place.

The Palm Beach School District's-operated schools rate of 92.8% exceeded the six other large urban school districts, though last year it was 95.9%. Pre-pandemic it was 91.6%. The county rate, including charter schools, was 89.0%.

All three Treasure Coast counties exceeded 90%: Indian River 94.6%, St. Lucie 90.8%, Martin 90.7%. Okeechobee was 75.3%. The highest districts in the state: Lafayette 97.6% with Wakula 97.0%,

Federal regulations require each state to calculate a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate, which includes diplomas but excludes GEDS and special diplomas.

Among the most recent 2019-20 federal rates available, Florida ranked ninth. The state agency noted that because states have different requirements in receiving diplomas the rates are not directly comparable.

Broken down by demographics, Florida's males had an 84.7% rate and females were 89.9%. By race, white students were 90.6%, Black of African-Americans 85.9%, Hispanic/Latino 85.9%, Asian 96.2%, American Indian or Alaska Native 84.6%, Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander 86.4% and two or more races 86.8%.

Twenty of the 24 Palm Beach School District-operated schools had graduation rates of 90% or higher including seven 100%: Pahokee Middle-Senior, Suncoast , Olympic, Spanish River, Village Academy, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach Virtual. Also: Dreyfoos, 99.4%, West Boca 98.2%, Park Vista 97.9%, Wellington 97.8%, Dwyer 96.8%, Boca Raton 96.5%, Seminole Ridge 96%, Palm Beach Central 95.4, Jupiter 95.1%,

"I am extremely encouraged by the graduation performance of our Class of 2022, and expressed my gratitude to our dedicated high school principals," Superintendent Mike Burke said in a news release. "This graduation rate, when compared to our pre-pandemic rate, should be viewed as a victory, as detailed in the Executive Summary [r20.rs6.net]."

St. Lucie County, the largest school on the Treasure Coast, was fourth in the state among schools with at least 3,000 students. The six traditional high schools had a rate of 95.5% for the 2021-2022 school year.

Private elementary and secondary schools in Florida are not licensed, approved, accredited or regulated by the Florida Department of Education.

Following are the breakdowns for South Florida districts:

Palm Beach: 89.0% 2021-22, 91.0% 2020-21, 90.2% 2019-20, 87.1% 2018-19.

Martin: 90.7% 2021-22, 94.1% 2020-21, 90.2% 2019-20, 87.4% 2018-19.

St. Lucie: 90.8% 2021-22, 94.5% 2020-21, 93.2% 2019-20, 90.4% 2018-19.

Indian River: 94.6% 2021-22, 95.0% 2020-21, 93.4% 2019-20, 88.5% 2018-19.

Okeechobee: 75.3% 2021-22, 85.1% 2020-21, 84.2% 2019-20, 75.8% 2018-19.

Broward: 87.2% 2021-22, 89.1% 2020-21, 89.4% 2019-20, 86.2% 2018-19.

Miami-Dade: 88.2% 2021-22, 90.1% 2020-21, 89.6% 2019-20, 85.6% 2018-19.



