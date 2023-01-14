Treasure Coast History Festival celebrates region's rich past

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Treasure Coast celebrated its history on Saturday in downtown Fort Pierce.

The 6th Annual Treasure Coast History Festival was held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the Sunrise Theater located at 117 S. Second St.

The free festival featured historical exhibitions, in addition to three presentations inside the theater that are all tied to events that began in 1923, exactly 100 years ago.

Many Treasure Coast agencies and organizations participated in the event, including the Fort Pierce Police Department, St. Lucie County Historical Society, the Treasure Coast Genealogical Society, the Port St. Lucie Historical Society, the Fort Pierce Art Club, the Fort Pierce Woman’s Club, Main Street Fort Pierce and Indian River Magazine.

The festival also included various food vendors and an authentic Summerlin family fish fry.

