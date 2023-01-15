Green and Artisan Market returns to Boca Raton

After a seasonal hiatus, Boca's fresh market will once again resume in Mizner Park every Sunday.

Every Sunday, the popular Green and Artisan Markets will be at the south end of the center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The weekly happenings will feature a produce center and locally sourced vendors offering such items as foods, jams, jellies, breads, honeys and more.

“We are excited to welcome the return of the Green and Artisan Markets for a third season,” said Vicki Baisden, general manager at Mizner Park, which is owned by Brookfield Properties. “The markets support small businesses in our community and invite visitors to enjoy our beautiful property.”

One of the business owners benefiting from the market is Natalia Falciglia, who founded her own jewelry and candle company, Poured Love.

“Pretty much all my online sales come from markets like these," Falciglia said. "So, this is amazing exposure. All my customers I get from events like these.”

Falciglia hand makes all her products, and imports everything straight from Colombia. That's why Nicholas Thomas, the project and operations manager for the market, said the shopping experience for customers is unique.

“We have honey that we get from local beekeepers, we have breads that people are literally hand-making," Thomas said. "Anything you find here is something you’re not going to find in regular stores.”

Thomas estimated around 20 vendors set up shop Sunday, and said he expected many more people to shop them.

You can shop the market every Sunday through June.

Thomas said the last time Boca's Fresh Market was held was last June.

