Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to throw a pass under pressure by...
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) tries to throw a pass under pressure by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Van Noy (8) during the second half of an NFL wild-card football game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:05 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night.

Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history.

Patterson's kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years.

Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) and his teammates celebrate his...
Jacksonville Jaguars place kicker Riley Patterson (10) and his teammates celebrate his game-winning field goal against the Los Angeles Chargers as time expired during a wild-card game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars won 31-30.

This one was mostly a credit to Lawrence. He completed 28 of 47 passes for 288 yards, a shocker considering he the way he started.

Lawrence was downright dreadful to begin Jacksonville's first playoff game since losing in the 2017 AFC title game. He became the third quarterback in the Super Bowl era to throw four interceptions in the first half of a playoff game, joining Detroit’s Gary Danielson and Denver's Craig Morton.

The Jaguars became the first team in the Super Bowl era to win a playoff game with a turnover differential of minus-5 or worse. Teams with that margin had been 0-19.

Lawrence misfired early and often and started getting booed long before halftime. His confidence seemed shot. His swagger appeared gone. All the progress he made in his first season with coach Doug Pederson looked like it would be flushed in the team's finale.

But Lawrence never wavered. He connected with Evan Engram, Marvin Jones, Zay Jones and Christian Kirk for touchdowns that increasingly raised the team's belief in its quarterback and its comeback.

Lawrence added one of the biggest plays when he jumped for a 2-point conversion with 5:25 to play that made it 30-28 — and put the Jaguars in position to win instead of tie.

Jacksonville's defense responded by sacking Justin Herbert and then forcing a punt. Lawrence took over from there.

