New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition

A new e-bike sharing program has arrived in a Port St. Lucie community.

The e-bike share program will allow residents to pick up an e-bike at Town Square and recharge the bike with conveniently-located charging stations around the community.

Mattamy Homes and Tradition hosted a free event Sunday in Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie to celebrate the launch of the community’s new program.

E-bike share program launches in Tradition on Jan. 15, 2023.

Community officials said bikes may be ridden throughout Tradition, including the entire T Trail and Tradition Square, then returned at any e-bike station.

