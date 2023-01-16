FAU basketball team ranked in top 25 for first time in school history
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Florida Atlantic basketball is ranked in The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in school history.
The Owls (16-1, 6-0 Conference USA) are ranked No. 24 in the latest poll released Monday.
FAU has won 15 consecutive games and is undefeated in C-USA play.
The Owls have only been to the NCAA tournament once — during the 2001-02 season. Their only loss was to Mississippi in November.
Scripps Only Content 2023