FAU basketball team ranked in top 25 for first time in school history

Florida Atlantic basketball is ranked in The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time in school history.

The Owls (16-1, 6-0 Conference USA) are ranked No. 24 in the latest poll released Monday.

FAU has won 15 consecutive games and is undefeated in C-USA play.

The Owls have only been to the NCAA tournament once — during the 2001-02 season. Their only loss was to Mississippi in November.

