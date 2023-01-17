Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building

Anti-Semitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.

Police say a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia to show words and the image around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Jachles, a police spokesman, said the men confronted were not cooperative. It is unclear if they will face charges.

"This is a welcoming, this is a diverse city," Jachles said. "But we have no place for that. We don't welcome them, those types of messages."

On Sunday, Boca Raton community members say packages with disturbing messages and pellets were thrown into their yard.

