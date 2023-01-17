Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building

Antisemitic messages and the display of a Nazi swastika on a downtown building are connected to the investigation in Boca Raton.

Police said a projector and generator were used at an AT&T building at 325 Gardenia St. to show words and the image at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

Mike Jachles, a West Palm Beach police spokesman, said the men confronted were not cooperative. It is unclear if they will face charges.

"This is a welcoming — this is a diverse — city," Jachles said. "But we have no place for that. We don't welcome them, those types of messages."

Boca Raton community members said packages with disturbing messages and pellets were thrown into their yards Sunday.

