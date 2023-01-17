Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
A 38-year-old woman died after her vehicle crashed into a canal early Sunday morning in Belle Glade, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The wreck happened just after 2 a.m. in the 1500 block of Torry Island Road.

An incident report said that Palm Beach County Fire Rescue personnel and deputies responded to Torry Island because of a person screaming for help.

Harelle Dennard, 25, told authorities that the driver, Elizabeth Robinson, drove her vehicle into the canal while he was inside.

Dennard was able to get out but Robinson was unaccounted for.

Fire rescue divers found the vehicle in the canal, but it was unoccupied.

Robinson's body was later located about a quarter of a mile north in the main canal at about 11:45 a.m.

The medical examiner's office determined Robinson's death was accidental with no foul play.

Dennard suffered minor injuries.

