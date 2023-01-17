Child carrying milk home killed in shooting in New York

An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the...
An 11-year-old was killed in a drive-by shooting while she was carrying home milk from the grocery store.(WSTM via CNN Newsource)
By WSTM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSTM) - An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting as she was walking home carrying milk from the grocery store in New York on Monday, authorities said.

According to the Syracuse police chief, the driver pulled up to an intersection and began shooting.

A 19-year-old was also injured in the shooting. The condition of that person is unknown.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anti-Semitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
'It felt like a dream,' west Boca Raton girl says of winning homecoming king
New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Ilouis Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

Latest News

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Biden to host Netherlands PM for talks on tech, Ukraine
A child points the officers in the direction of a gun. A father is in big trouble after his son...
Bodycam: Police search for gun; child shows them gun he allegedly waved
May contain profanity, graphic content: Shots were fired during a Fort Pierce, Fla., parade on...
GRAPHIC WARNING: Shots fired, people flee during car show shooting
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 44 dead, including 5 children