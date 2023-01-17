Live: DeSantis holds news conference in Panama City Beach

Watch the news conference live below:

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference in the Florida Panhandle to speak about COVID-19 rules and mandates.

The governor is speaking at the Todd Herendeen Theater in Panama City Beach.

DeSantis outlined policies that he said will:

Permanently prohibit COVID-19 mask requirements throughout Florida

Permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine and mask requirement in all schools

Permanently prohibit COVID-19 vaccine passports in Florida

Permanently prohibit employers from hiring or firing based on MRNA vaccines

Here’s an infographic from @GovRonDeSantis’s office. Proposal builds off a 2021 COVID special session law which has a June sunset for its provisions: https://t.co/a2mqkGRXpT https://t.co/t01mkB0djJ pic.twitter.com/iXX8Taikqh — Forrest Saunders (@FBSaunders) January 17, 2023

The governor said these policies will also protect medical freedom of speech including:

Protect medical professionals' freedom of speech

Protect the right to disagree with the preferred narrative of the medical community

Protect the religious views of medical professionals

Previous COVID-19-related policies that were approved by the Florida Legislature in 2021 are set to expire in June.

DeSantis was joined by Rep. Dr. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., CFO Jimmy Patronis and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

The Republican majority will ultimately have the final say on the measures. They return to Tallahassee in March.

