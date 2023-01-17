Madonna to celebrate 40 years of music with tour stops in Miami, Tampa

U.S. singer Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China, Saturday, Feb....
U.S. singer Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Madonna will be coming to South Florida in 2023.

The "Material Girl" announced her world tour Tuesday morning, which includes 22 dates in 21 U.S. cities.

Among the tour stops are two shows in Florida.

Madonna will perform Sept. 7 at Amalie Arena in Tampa and Sept. 9 at the former FTX Arena in Miami.

The U.S. tour will begin July 18 in Seattle and conclude Oct. 7 in Las Vegas. Other U.S. tour stops include Phoenix, Denver, Cleveland, Detroit, Chicago, two shows in New York, Boston, Atlanta, Houston and Los Angeles.

Madonna will then tour Europe, including concerts in Barcelona and Paris.

"The Celebration Tour" will celebrate 40 years of her greatest hits.

Madonna performs at the American Airlines Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2012, in Miami.

This will be her first South Florida appearance since her last trip to Miami in 2012. She drew the ire of her fans when she canceled her scheduled December 2019 performances in Miami Beach, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit.

Tickets to the public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

