School district brings extra counselors following mass shooting in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County School District has partnered with the Fort Pierce Police Department to bring in advocates at any schools where there is a need following a mass shooting.

Chester A. Moore Elementary School brought in extra counselors to meet with students during a Fort Pierce Police Victim Advocate meeting on Tuesday.

The district said they didn't have an exact number of advocates being used or how many schools they were sent to assist those who may have been affected by the shooting incident that occurred Monday at Ilous Ellis Park.

The district told WPTV they will have the advocates in the schools for as long as the kids need them.

