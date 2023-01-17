Sheriff’s office mourns K-9 bloodhound who died unexpectedly

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.(Fayette County Sheriff's Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (Gray News) – A sheriff’s department in West Virginia is mourning one of its beloved K-9 officers who died unexpectedly.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Waeylin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, died Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin experienced a stomach disorder and was rushed to a veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery. Waeylin survived the surgery but died shortly after.

Waeylin specialized in tracking. Whenever the sheriff’s office responded to a crime scene where the suspect was unknown and had fled from the area, Waeylin was often called to respond.

Waeylin tracked down suspects in arson cases, burglaries and more. He also helped in many missing person cases.

“Waeylin’s death is a tragic loss to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and to the citizens of Fayette County, but especially to Waeylin’s handler and partner, Corporal Ryan Fox,” said Sheriff Mike Fridley. “We are sincerely appreciative of the support shown to our K-9 Unit by the citizens of Fayette County over the past several years. We will all greatly miss Waeylin.”

The sheriff’s office said Waeylin was also a great public relations deputy. With his big nose, huge floppy ears and gentle demeanor, he was an instant hit with everyone he met, especially young children.

“Waeylin was like part of my family,” said Corporal Ryan Fox. “When we weren’t out working, Waeylin would be playing or just hanging out with me. We were buddies and it was nice to have someone to talk to. He never talked back of course, but I swear he understood everything I said to him.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
'It felt like a dream,' west Boca Raton girl says of winning homecoming king
New e-bike sharing program comes to Tradition

Latest News

Crooks steal $98,400 from victims in rideshare 'grandparent scam,' police say
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage is taken off the filed after being injured...
Buccaneers: Russell Gage in hospital with neck injury, to have more tests
Three people were hurt in a fire at the Phillips 66 Borger complex north of Amarillo, Texas, on...
6 injured in fire at Texas oil refinery
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing Massachusetts woman faces murder charge
FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden...
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine