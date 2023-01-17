Shooting reported at Illouis Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred at Illouis Ellis Park near Avenue M and 13th Street on Monday night.

Tonya Woodworth, a spokeswoman for the agency, said no additional information is available at this time. The agency posted an alert on Facebook before 7 p.m.

A "Streets on Lock" Car & Bike Show was scheduled at the park from 2 to 5 p.m.

A calendar listing said security was provided by the sheriff's office.

