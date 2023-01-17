Woman, 30, dies after mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A 30-year-old woman has tragically died after she and seven others were shot during a car show at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce on Monday night, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Tuesday.

In a news conference, Mascara said the woman was a Fort Pierce native who was at the party with her 6-year-old daughter.

"And now, what was a shooting investigation has turned into a murder investigation," Mascara said.

The sheriff said a total of eight people were shot and four others were injured as they attempted to flee the "chaotic scene" during the event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

