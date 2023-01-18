15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given a careless driving ticket.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Latest News

Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks with an official during the second half of the Las Vegas...
Gators QB signee asks for release amid NIL mess
LIVE: Person of interest identified in deadly Fort Pierce park shooting
It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash