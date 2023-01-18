15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said.
According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.
Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was given a careless driving ticket.
