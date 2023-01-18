2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were detained for questioning Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Martin County, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the fire occurred along Savannah Road in Jensen Beach.

One person was taken to a hospital after they sustained burns.

Florida Power & Light was called to the scene to address any power outages in that area.

It's unclear what sparked the brush fire.

