2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two people were detained for questioning Tuesday in connection with a brush fire in Martin County, deputies said.
The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that the fire occurred along Savannah Road in Jensen Beach.
One person was taken to a hospital after they sustained burns.
Florida Power & Light was called to the scene to address any power outages in that area.
It's unclear what sparked the brush fire.
