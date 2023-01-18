5 hurt, including 2 PBSO deputies, hurt in crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Five people, including two Palm Beach County deputies, were transported to local hospitals after a traffic crash, PBSO and PBFR said Tuesday night.

At approximately 6:20 p.m., PBSO made a traffic stop, and while they were investigating, a motorist drove into the cruiser as well as the vehicle being investigated in the 2000 block of Haverhill Road at Okeechobee Boulevard near West Palm Beach, PBSO said.

PBFR said one person was transported by ground to a trauma center and four others were transported to local hospitals.

Scripps Only Content 2023

Most Read

Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
Molly Sampson, 9 years old, found a prehistoric megalodon tooth while fossil hunting at a...
Girl finds giant megalodon tooth at Maryland state park
'It felt like a dream,' west Boca Raton girl says of winning homecoming king
DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks

Latest News

Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle
Mother of 'Baby June' pleads not guilty in first-degree murder
Police investigate possible child abuse at Port St. Lucie preschool
2 people detained after brush fire in Jensen Beach