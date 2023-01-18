Additives in bacon and sausage might lead to diabetes, study says

A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.
A French study says that additives in foods like sausage and bacon may lead to diabetes.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The food additives that give foods like bacon and sausage their characteristic color and flavor could be causing type 2 diabetes, according to a study.

A research team in France found that nitrates and nitrites raise the risk of metabolic disease.

The team assessed data collected from over 100,000 people over a 14-year period and found that those with a higher intake of nitrites, specifically from food additives, had a greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Food producers commonly use these preservatives to increase the shelf life of cured meats and other processed foods.

They also keep meat from losing its red color, while providing more flavor.

Over 37 million in the U.S. have diabetes and 90% of those cases are type 2 diabetes, which is commonly caused by unhealthy lifestyles and poor eating.

Obesity raises the risk of developing the condition six-fold.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeSantis seeks to permanently ban mandates on COVID vaccine, masks
Belle Glade woman killed after vehicle crashes into canal
Antisemitic messages, Nazi swastika projected on downtown building
Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County
8 people shot, 1 critically, at Fort Pierce park

Latest News

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states
It's not just eggs; other foods are up sharply in price
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office to give update on Fort Pierce park shooting
Police said Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe. (CNN, POOL, WBZ, WCVB,...
Husband charged with missing wife's murder
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine interior minister, others killed in helicopter crash