Bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle

Jan. 17, 2023
A woman died after she was ejected during a crash with a vehicle, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the unidentified woman was traveling on South Military from west to east in an unmarked crosswalk. She was hit by a 2019 Toyota 4Runner traveling north. The woman was vaulted into the air and onto the pavement.

She was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

