Body found in wooded area of Okeechobee County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A body was discovered in a wooded area of Okeechobee County, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said the body was found in the early morning hours of Monday.

Deputies discovered the body in a wooded area near Northeast Fourteenth Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision.

The sheriff's office said the person was a "victim of a criminal act."

The cause of the death has been determined, but investigators did not elaborate.

The victim's identity was being withheld by the sheriff's office, citing Marsy's Law.

