Coast Guard searching for missing boat last seen near Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that crews are looking for a missing boater who was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach.

Officials said in a tweet that the boater was on a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius.

The boat was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The name of the boater has not been released.

Anyone with more information is urged to call 305-535-4472.

