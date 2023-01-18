Coast Guard searching for missing boat last seen near Palm Beach
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The U.S. Coast Guard announced Tuesday evening that crews are looking for a missing boater who was last seen off the coast of Palm Beach.
Officials said in a tweet that the boater was on a 51-foot sailing vessel Aquarius.
The boat was last spotted about 9 miles east of Palm Beach at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday.
The name of the boater has not been released.
Anyone with more information is urged to call 305-535-4472.
