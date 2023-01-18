Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach

A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

Firefighters rescue woman.jpg

Firefighters said they were able to contain her between two sections of pipe and used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.

Crews transported the woman to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

