Firefighters rescue woman from drainage pipe in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
A woman is recovering with minor injuries after being rescued from drainage pipe Wednesday afternoon.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue crews said they received a call at around 12:30 p.m. about a woman refusing to get out of a canal near 475 Canal Pt. North. When fire rescue arrived, the woman crawled out of the canal and into a drainage pipe that crossed under Lindell Boulevard.

Firefighters said they were able to contain her between two sections of pipe and used a ladder and rescue harness to get her out.

Crews transported the woman to Delray Medical Center for further evaluation.

