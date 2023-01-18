Flo Rida awarded $82.6 million in damages

South Florida rapper Flo Rida has won his lawsuit against Boca Raton-based energy drink maker Celsius Holdings Inc. and was awarded $82.6 million in damages, a Broward County jury decided Wednesday.

The verdict came on the second day of deliberations.

Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, claimed in a lawsuit that Celsius owes him thousands of dollars in unpaid royalties earned from his endorsement deal.

The lawsuit was seeking damages for "breach of contract, accounting and unjust enrichment."

"As a music industry superstar and international icon with millions of digital followers, Flo Rida played an instrumental role as the worldwide brand ambassador and launched a new era for Celsius brand development, growth and expansion," the lawsuit states.

The partnership, brokered by Wellington-based D3M Licensing Group in 2014, "paved the way for Celsius to grow its product portfolio" and expand distribution into major retailers, the lawsuit claims.

According to the lawsuit, the deal guaranteed payments to Flo Rida, his Hialeah-based Strong Arm Productions and D3M when certain benchmarks were reached.

Lawyers for the company claimed those benchmarks came after Flo Rida's endorsement deal had expired.

"Basically, I helped birth this company, and all we was looking for was some trustworthy people who acted as if they were family, and then when it comes to the success of today, they just forgot about me," Dillard told The Associated Press.

Celsius could still appeal the verdict.

Attorneys for the company didn't immediately respond to messages seeking comment from The Associated Press.

